CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Live events Charlottesville — what’s coming up

Charlottesville Dispatch
Charlottesville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Charlottesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charlottesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNGt2_0cFqWpMF00

Bob Bennetta's Blues Revue @ Glass House

Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

We're honored to welcome the Bob Bennetta Blues Revue to our slice of paradise here in Free Union. It's going to be an extraordinary evening with --- "Local jazz piano legend, Bob Bennetta...

Learn More

Swansong

Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

When: October 10, 2021 @ 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm After a weather cancelation back in January, we’re thrilled to welcome Swansong to our tropical paradise. Swansong features Violinist M. Alan Pearce and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ivBh_0cFqWpMF00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1240 Seminole Trl., Charlottesville, VA 22901

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes

Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

It's going to be a fantastic Sunday Fun Day with Hungry Hard Luck Heroes - "acoustic duo featuring Dave McKenney on guitar and vocals and Gary Green on harmonica. Barry Collins from the Full Moon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRsFH_0cFqWpMF00

Halloween Masquerade Pt. 2

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Saturday October 30th, 2021 King Ron Entertainment will be kicking off the #1 Halloween party in the city!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Free Union, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#King Ron Entertainment
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Charlottesville Dispatch

Charlottesville Dispatch

Charlottesville, VA
73
Followers
286
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy