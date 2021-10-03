Live events Charlottesville — what’s coming up

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Charlottesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charlottesville:

Bob Bennetta's Blues Revue @ Glass House Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

We're honored to welcome the Bob Bennetta Blues Revue to our slice of paradise here in Free Union. It's going to be an extraordinary evening with --- "Local jazz piano legend, Bob Bennetta...

Swansong Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

When: October 10, 2021 @ 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm After a weather cancelation back in January, we’re thrilled to welcome Swansong to our tropical paradise. Swansong features Violinist M. Alan Pearce and...

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1240 Seminole Trl., Charlottesville, VA 22901

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

It's going to be a fantastic Sunday Fun Day with Hungry Hard Luck Heroes - "acoustic duo featuring Dave McKenney on guitar and vocals and Gary Green on harmonica. Barry Collins from the Full Moon...

Halloween Masquerade Pt. 2 Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Saturday October 30th, 2021 King Ron Entertainment will be kicking off the #1 Halloween party in the city!!