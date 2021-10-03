Provo calendar: Events coming up

(PROVO, UT) Live events are coming to Provo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Provo:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Provo, UT 84601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Acting Up: Beauty and the Beast Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 550 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

A tale as old as time, performed by SCERA’s award-winning high school company. Masks are requested at this event.

Caroline’s Goodbye Halloween Party Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 631 West 200 South, Provo, UT 84601

potions (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), tarot, pumpkin carving, snacks, and scary movies provided

Provo Farmers Market Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 W Center St, Provo, UT

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 2pm Location: Pioneer Park, 600 West Center Street

Chump Mutharhardinyourface,jack 25 Year Reunion Show with Spitball Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 135 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

Ane-night-only playthrough of their 1996 album Muthahardinyourface,jack. Joined by Provo Ska/Punk legends Spitball