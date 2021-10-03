CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo calendar: Events coming up

Provo Post
Provo Post
 6 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Live events are coming to Provo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Provo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veZ7f_0cFqWoik00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Provo, UT 84601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGzt1_0cFqWoik00

Acting Up: Beauty and the Beast

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 550 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

A tale as old as time, performed by SCERA’s award-winning high school company. Masks are requested at this event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfnUT_0cFqWoik00

Caroline’s Goodbye Halloween Party

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 631 West 200 South, Provo, UT 84601

potions (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), tarot, pumpkin carving, snacks, and scary movies provided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf960_0cFqWoik00

Provo Farmers Market

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 W Center St, Provo, UT

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 2pm Location: Pioneer Park, 600 West Center Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPZtj_0cFqWoik00

Chump Mutharhardinyourface,jack 25 Year Reunion Show with Spitball

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 135 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

Ane-night-only playthrough of their 1996 album Muthahardinyourface,jack. Joined by Provo Ska/Punk legends Spitball

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo Post

Provo Post

Provo, UT
With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

