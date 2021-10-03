Events on the Manchester calendar

(MANCHESTER, NH) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 80 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03101

White Christmas, Saturday Matinee, The Palace Theatre, & Afterwards, The Trafford Centre. This is a 10 hour (accompanied) trip.

4-Hour Sensual Bachata Bootcamp Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101

Sensual Bachata Bootcamp is a 4 hour intensive workshop. Participants will learn essential foundations and techniques.

FREE Salsa Class - Learn to Dance Salsa! Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101

Learn to dance Salsa! Join us for a Free Beginner Salsa Class at Bella Vita Dance Academy on Tuesday, October 5th at 6:30pm.

Project X Showcase Night Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Artist Showcase $1000 Cash + More Prizes! Music by DJ YHS + Project X + Special Guests Performances

Eighth Annual Distiller's Showcase Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

New England's Largest Showcase of Premium Spirits, featuring over 700 spirits and 25+ restaurants!