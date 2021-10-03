CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Events on the Manchester calendar

Manchester Bulletin
Manchester Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MANCHESTER, NH) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBpqr_0cFqWnq100

White Christmas, The Musical, Full Day / Night Out - Manchester

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 80 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03101

White Christmas, Saturday Matinee, The Palace Theatre, & Afterwards, The Trafford Centre. This is a 10 hour (accompanied) trip.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyAYB_0cFqWnq100

4-Hour Sensual Bachata Bootcamp

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101

Sensual Bachata Bootcamp is a 4 hour intensive workshop. Participants will learn essential foundations and techniques.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuhBm_0cFqWnq100

FREE Salsa Class - Learn to Dance Salsa!

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101

Learn to dance Salsa! Join us for a Free Beginner Salsa Class at Bella Vita Dance Academy on Tuesday, October 5th at 6:30pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pv2tl_0cFqWnq100

Project X Showcase Night

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Artist Showcase $1000 Cash + More Prizes! Music by DJ YHS + Project X + Special Guests Performances

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kmJy_0cFqWnq100

Eighth Annual Distiller's Showcase

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

New England's Largest Showcase of Premium Spirits, featuring over 700 spirits and 25+ restaurants!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Government
City
Hanover, NH
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Dj#Dance#Nh 03101 White#Sun Oct 10#Nh 03101 Sensual#Bella Vita Dance Academy#Thu Nov 11#Nh 03101 Artist
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Manchester Bulletin

Manchester Bulletin

Manchester, NH
90
Followers
294
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy