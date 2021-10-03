Events on the Manchester calendar
(MANCHESTER, NH) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Manchester area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 80 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03101
White Christmas, Saturday Matinee, The Palace Theatre, & Afterwards, The Trafford Centre. This is a 10 hour (accompanied) trip.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101
Sensual Bachata Bootcamp is a 4 hour intensive workshop. Participants will learn essential foundations and techniques.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101
Learn to dance Salsa! Join us for a Free Beginner Salsa Class at Bella Vita Dance Academy on Tuesday, October 5th at 6:30pm.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM
Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101
Artist Showcase $1000 Cash + More Prizes! Music by DJ YHS + Project X + Special Guests Performances
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Address: 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101
New England's Largest Showcase of Premium Spirits, featuring over 700 spirits and 25+ restaurants!
Comments / 0