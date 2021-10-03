CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duluth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiDL0_0cFqWl4Z00

Spamalot

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 211 E Superior St, Duluth, MN

The Duluth Playhouse presents this award-winning musical lovingly ripped off from the iconic motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Spamalot is an irreverent parody of King Arthur and his...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeWUy_0cFqWl4Z00

Dual Recovery Anonymous™

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN

Dual Recovery Anonymous™ (DRA) is a fellowship of men and women who meet to support each other in our common recovery from two no-fault illnesses: an emotional or psychiatric illness and chemical...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZ9Pf_0cFqWl4Z00

Russ Sackett’s Guitar Bar

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 324 N Central Ave, Duluth, MN

Guitarist Russell Sackett performs an all-ages show with special guests at Wussow's on the fourth Thursday of each month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UF5oQ_0cFqWl4Z00

Family Bingo Night - Member Event

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3901 E Superior St, Duluth, MN

Members, join us for our next ?‍?‍? Family Bingo Night! Wednesday, October 27 Located in the Ballroom Food service starts at 5PM | Bingo starts at 6-7PM KIDS EAT FREE ON WEDNESDAYS Family Fun ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnGxD_0cFqWl4Z00

Portman Power Play 2021

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 425 South Lake Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802

The Portman Power Play fundraiser is back! Let's kick off the 2021-22 season together during a night out raising funds for Portman Hockey!

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

