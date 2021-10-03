Duluth calendar: What's coming up

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duluth:

Spamalot Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 211 E Superior St, Duluth, MN

The Duluth Playhouse presents this award-winning musical lovingly ripped off from the iconic motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Spamalot is an irreverent parody of King Arthur and his...

Dual Recovery Anonymous™ Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN

Dual Recovery Anonymous™ (DRA) is a fellowship of men and women who meet to support each other in our common recovery from two no-fault illnesses: an emotional or psychiatric illness and chemical...

Russ Sackett’s Guitar Bar Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 324 N Central Ave, Duluth, MN

Guitarist Russell Sackett performs an all-ages show with special guests at Wussow's on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Family Bingo Night - Member Event Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3901 E Superior St, Duluth, MN

Members, join us for our next ?‍?‍? Family Bingo Night! Wednesday, October 27 Located in the Ballroom Food service starts at 5PM | Bingo starts at 6-7PM KIDS EAT FREE ON WEDNESDAYS Family Fun ...

Portman Power Play 2021 Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 425 South Lake Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802

The Portman Power Play fundraiser is back! Let's kick off the 2021-22 season together during a night out raising funds for Portman Hockey!