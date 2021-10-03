Spring Hill events coming soon

(SPRING HILL, FL) Spring Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spring Hill:

Trinkets & Treasures Sale Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 6363 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL

Trinkets & Treasures SaleNativity Lutheran Church will be having a Trinkets & Treasures sale. Items available to purchase will include: dishes, glassware, kitchen items, pictures, frames, knick...

Food Truck: Dang Good Sushi — Tidal Brewing Company Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 14311 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL

Food Truck Sunday featuring Dang Good Sushi. Their menu can be found here.

Real Estate Sales Associate Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

A 63 hour pre-licensing course to prepare you for a career in real estate.

Halloween Train Ride Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 16739 Crews Lake Dr, Spring Hill, FL

Come ride the train through the haunted woods if you dare! Ticket sales start at 5:30 and end at 9pm...first train rolls at 6pm....so come early and get ready for a frightfully good time! $6.00...

Erin Daly for Hernando County Judge Meet and Greet Fundraiser Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 3430 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL 34607

Please join us at our "Meet and Greet" fundraiser for the Campaign to Elect Erin Daly our next Hernando County Judge.