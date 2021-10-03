Live events Athens — what’s coming up
(ATHENS, GA) Live events are coming to Athens.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM
Address: 285 West Washington St, Athens, GA 30601
Heathen Homecoming - Drive-By Truckers - David Lowery and the Georgia Crackers
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Athens, GA 30601
Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601
Join us for a fall night featuring two sets of high energy Grateful Dead, on the outdoor stage at Southern Brewing!
Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601
Jordy Searcy & Brendan Abernathy with special guests lighthearted - Georgia Theatre
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 131 E. Clayton Street, Athens, GA 30601
Ableton LIVE 11 Workshop with DJ BurnOne at Tweed Recording Audio Production School
