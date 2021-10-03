CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Live events Athens — what’s coming up

Athens Times
Athens Times
 6 days ago

(ATHENS, GA) Live events are coming to Athens.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06egXt_0cFqWjJ700

Drive - By Truckers

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 285 West Washington St, Athens, GA 30601

Heathen Homecoming - Drive-By Truckers - David Lowery and the Georgia Crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DwPe_0cFqWjJ700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Athens, GA 30601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxwGZ_0cFqWjJ700

Evening of Grateful Dead music w/ Cosmic Charlie @ Southern Brewing!

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for a fall night featuring two sets of high energy Grateful Dead, on the outdoor stage at Southern Brewing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPrmQ_0cFqWjJ700

Jordy Searcy and Brendan Abernathy

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jordy Searcy & Brendan Abernathy with special guests lighthearted - Georgia Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6vTE_0cFqWjJ700

Ableton x Tweed Recording: Ableton Live 11 Workshop with DJ BurnOne

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 131 E. Clayton Street, Athens, GA 30601

Ableton LIVE 11 Workshop with DJ BurnOne at Tweed Recording Audio Production School

