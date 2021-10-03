Live events Athens — what’s coming up

(ATHENS, GA) Live events are coming to Athens.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

Drive - By Truckers Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 285 West Washington St, Athens, GA 30601

Heathen Homecoming - Drive-By Truckers - David Lowery and the Georgia Crackers

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Athens, GA 30601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Evening of Grateful Dead music w/ Cosmic Charlie @ Southern Brewing! Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for a fall night featuring two sets of high energy Grateful Dead, on the outdoor stage at Southern Brewing!

Jordy Searcy and Brendan Abernathy Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jordy Searcy & Brendan Abernathy with special guests lighthearted - Georgia Theatre

Ableton x Tweed Recording: Ableton Live 11 Workshop with DJ BurnOne Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 131 E. Clayton Street, Athens, GA 30601

Ableton LIVE 11 Workshop with DJ BurnOne at Tweed Recording Audio Production School