What’s up Elgin: Local events calendar

(ELGIN, IL) Elgin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elgin:

Escape Snapology: Halloween Edition Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL

Ages 7-14 Hurry, your team has 60 minutes to discover clues, solve puzzles, answer riddles, and manipulate contraptions in order to complete an assigned tasks to ultimately unlock the door to...

October Kink & Draw: Blood Demon Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 76 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL 60120

Join us for our October edition of Kink & Draw: Blood Demon Feat. @Nightmare_Ro In person @ 7pm

Smelt Fry & Wings Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 214 E Chicago St # 1, Elgin, IL

Sunday Morning come down for fried smelt & wings. If you've never had them they are delicious 9AM -Until they are Gone? Lions vs Bears @ 12PM Domestic Bucket special 6-$15 all day Private Social...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elgin, IL 60120

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bubbles Brown Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Spring Street Between Chicago &, Fulton St, Elgin, IL

BUBBLES BROWN IS A TWO-PIECE EARLY BLUES OUTFIT FROM CHICAGO, IL. BUBBLES (GUITAR, VOCALS) AND WASHBOARD BEN (PERCUSSION, VOCALS) CUT THEIR TEETH ON THE BLUES DEEP IN THE...