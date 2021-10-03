CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

What's up Rochester: Local events calendar

Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 6 days ago

(ROCHESTER, MN) Rochester is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochester:

Mid-America Orthopaedic Association (MAOA)

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Mid-America Orthopaedic Association was formed in 1982 as a regional orthopedic association. Mission: The mission of the Mid-America Orthopaedic Association is to serve its members through...

Rochester Downtown Farmers Market

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 35 Fairgrounds Ave SE, Rochester, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 16 - September, 2021Wednesdays, 2pm - 6pm May - October 2021Saturdays, 7.30am - 12pm Location:35 Fairgrounds Avenue SE

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rochester, MN 55901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Cave Tour and History Hike

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 701 Silver Creek Rd NE, Rochester, MN

Step back in time when you step into the Quarry Hill Cave! Quarry Hill Park was once part of the Rochester State Hospital grounds and there remains some interesting historic features from a...

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - Rochester, MN

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 2746 Superior Drive Northwest, Suite 150, Rochester, MN 55901

Second Saturday deals with the legal, financial, family and personal issues of divorce in a logical, yet compassionate way.

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

