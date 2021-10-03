Bellingham events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Live events are lining up on the Bellingham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bellingham area:

Molly Hashimoto, Mount Rainier National Park: An Artist’s Tour - IN PERSON

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 11th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Join us in the Readings Gallery as we welcome Molly Hashimoto back for another great event as part of the Nature of Writing series.

Clay Creatures Come Alive - Kids Workshop

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 250 Flora Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Kids will learn clay hand-building techniques and bring a creature from their imagination to reality in this hands-on workshop.

Todd Barry

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 1212 N State St, Bellingham, WA 98225

The original show (3.13.20) has been rescheduled to 12.17.21. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Manual Therapy Considerations for Pelvic Pain Conditions

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Learn positioning considerations, and specific assessment and treatment techniques to help maximize the effectiveness of your treatments.

Sugar Candy Mountain / Art d'Ecco

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:55 PM

Address: 519 E Maple St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Sugar Candy Mountain Art d'Ecco at Karate Church Saturday, November 13 Music at 9pm Tickets ON SALE at noon, August 6 $13 adv/$15

