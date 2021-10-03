Events on the Myrtle Beach calendar

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Myrtle Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Myrtle Beach:

Grappler Fall Classic Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

https://youtu.be/JBVkNv8Hn1M WHY WRESTLE AT THE GFC? College-Style Rules The Grappler Fall Classic is a high-school preseason event featuring College-Style rules, including riding time and...

Commune and Tea: A Sacred Women's Circle and Tea Ceremony Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 9904 N. Kings Hwy, Suite G, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

A sacred space for women to gather together, share our most intimate thoughts and emotions, heal ourselves and create sisterhood over tea.

Family Flight Time Sundays at Rockin Jump Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2200 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach, SC

Sundays during Open Jump: Bring the Family and Get 4 1-Hour Jump Times, 1 Large Pizza and 1 Pitcher for only $49 Reg. $88! Visit our website for any updated Hours info. Purchase package online or...

2021 USAB WORLD SERIES (25+ Division) Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3051 Ripken Way, Myrtle Beach, SC

8th Annual USAB World Series DIVISIONS: *ALL DIVISIONS ARE WOOD BAT 25+ *Teams may have 3 players age 22-24 who do not pitch* FORMAT: Pool play consisting of 5 guaranteed games. *All games are 9...

Latin Night @ The Brass Tap Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3090 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC

This night is Fire! Bachata, Salsa, Meringue, Reggaetón, and more Latin favorite all night long courtesy of Dj Lui D! Free Salsa or Bachata lesson at 8 pm, and social to follow. Come early to...