CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Events on the Myrtle Beach calendar

Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 6 days ago

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Myrtle Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Myrtle Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7cDp_0cFqWfmD00

Grappler Fall Classic

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

https://youtu.be/JBVkNv8Hn1M WHY WRESTLE AT THE GFC? College-Style Rules The Grappler Fall Classic is a high-school preseason event featuring College-Style rules, including riding time and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvtEY_0cFqWfmD00

Commune and Tea: A Sacred Women's Circle and Tea Ceremony

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 9904 N. Kings Hwy, Suite G, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

A sacred space for women to gather together, share our most intimate thoughts and emotions, heal ourselves and create sisterhood over tea.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236CJ9_0cFqWfmD00

Family Flight Time Sundays at Rockin Jump

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2200 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach, SC

Sundays during Open Jump: Bring the Family and Get 4 1-Hour Jump Times, 1 Large Pizza and 1 Pitcher for only $49 Reg. $88! Visit our website for any updated Hours info. Purchase package online or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEo2N_0cFqWfmD00

2021 USAB WORLD SERIES (25+ Division)

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3051 Ripken Way, Myrtle Beach, SC

8th Annual USAB World Series DIVISIONS: *ALL DIVISIONS ARE WOOD BAT 25+ *Teams may have 3 players age 22-24 who do not pitch* FORMAT: Pool play consisting of 5 guaranteed games. *All games are 9...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlMBB_0cFqWfmD00

Latin Night @ The Brass Tap

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3090 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC

This night is Fire! Bachata, Salsa, Meringue, Reggaetón, and more Latin favorite all night long courtesy of Dj Lui D! Free Salsa or Bachata lesson at 8 pm, and social to follow. Come early to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Live Events#Sc#Sun Oct 10#Large Pizza#Reggaet N#Latin
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach, SC
256
Followers
292
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy