Panama City calendar: What's coming up

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Panama City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Panama City:

Chandler Flint @ Downtown Boxing Club Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 Luverne Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

Come experience live music at the Downtown Boxing Club with three Nashville artists who recently shared the stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd!

Trunk or Treat Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1598 Balboa Ave, Panama City, FL

Leadership Summit Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 5230 US-98, Panama City, FL

Business leaders and human resource professionals are invited to attend the 2021 Leadership Summit as industry leaders engage in crucial conversations on HR topics that are relevant to our community.

Panama City, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Panama City, FL ServSafe® Certification, Panama City, FL 32401

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

20th Annual Project 25 Car Show Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 7125 US-98, Panama City, FL

20th Annual Car Show hosted by the American Muscle Car Club to benefit Project 25, a charity associated with the Bay County Sheriff's Office to provide gifts to local children at Christmas. Entry...