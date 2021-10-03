Live events coming up in Asheville

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Asheville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Asheville area:

Faye Webster Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Faye Webster visits Asheville NC for a stop at The Grey Eagle on Friday March 4 at 9pm! It's an ALL AGES show and Kate Bollinger opens.

Asheville Fantasy Writers - October Meeting Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 289 Lyman Street, Asheville, NC 28801

A support and discussion group for writers of fantasy. Everyone is welcome!

Soft Kill Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 08:30 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Soft Kill visits Asheville NC for a stop at The Grey Eagle on April 1. Alien Boy and Topographies open the ALL AGES, 9pm show.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure - Asheville Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: U.S. 74 Alternate, Asheville, NC 28801

Turn the Dallas Asheville into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two and a half-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace. Price is per team, not per person. Find details and Redeem your ticket as a Prepaid Code online at www.UrbanAdventu

Sean McConnell Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Sean McConnell visits The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on October 5 for an ALL AGES show at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm and tix are on sale now.