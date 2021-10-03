Stamford calendar: Events coming up

(STAMFORD, CT) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

Metamorphosis Art Show Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 75 Selleck St, Stamford, CT

Join us for our upcoming Art Exhibit! About this Event Building One Community and Ragetime invite you to our Art Exhibit celebrating Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: "Metamorphosis: An...

Quartiere's First Wine Dinner (wines provided by Bacchanal Wines) Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 51 Bank Street, Stamford, CT 06901

Join Quartiere for our first wine dinner! Indulge in a specialty curated menu paired with incredible Italian wines from Bacchanal Wines.

IC Mud Run Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1620 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT

Your First Mud Run is the ONLY mud run in the country designed so both parents and kids can run together. Our courses are 1.5 – 2 miles and include 10 – 16 obstacles that are designed for adults...

Comedy on the Plaza: The Chris & Paul Show Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 39 Scofieldtown Rd, Stamford, CT

Enjoy an evening of outdoor comedy under the stars featuring @thechrisandpaulshow on October 22! Most recently finalists on NBC’s inaugural season of @NBCBringtheFunny, Chris and Paul are a...

Fall Family Fest Sundays Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 39 Scofieldtown Rd, Stamford, CT

We’re celebrating the season by bundling all the fun and games of a mini-festival into a single admission price, three Sundays this Fall! Each Sunday we’ll open our site at 10 am with added...