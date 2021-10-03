Toms River events coming up

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Toms River area:

Adult Portrait Drawing Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

Wednesday, Oct 6 - Nov 24, 2021, 1:00 - 3:00 PM, Duration: 6-Week $90 members/$110 non-members, Actual class dates: Oct. 6, 20, 27, Nov. 10, 17, 24 Learn the basic techniques for drawing a...

Peter and Jeanne Acoustic Duo Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

3:30 to 5 pm Outdoor, bring a chair, mask and a snack

Watercolor for the Absolute Beginner 2 Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

INSTRUCTOR: Kim Cesaretti, 10/18 - 11/29, 2021 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Mondays for 6 weeks; $90 members/$110 non-members Learn how to master the basics of watercolor painting. Students will learn how to...

Huddy Park In-Water Boat Show Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 39 E Water St, Toms River, NJ

The Huddy Park In-Water Boat Show is twice a year at beautiful downtown Toms River, NJ Huddy Park. This is a free Boat show with free boat rides.

2021 WASZP U.S. National Championship Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1464 Riviera Ave, Toms River, NJ

Results Click here to view the latest 2021 WASZP U.S. National Championship results . Shop Click here to purchase 2021 WASZP U.S. National Championship merchandise . Entry List 2021 WASZP U.S...