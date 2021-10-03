CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Toms River events coming up

Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 6 days ago

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Toms River area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pd7lT_0cFqWaMa00

Adult Portrait Drawing

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

Wednesday, Oct 6 - Nov 24, 2021, 1:00 - 3:00 PM, Duration: 6-Week $90 members/$110 non-members, Actual class dates: Oct. 6, 20, 27, Nov. 10, 17, 24 Learn the basic techniques for drawing a...

Learn More

Peter and Jeanne Acoustic Duo

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

3:30 to 5 pm Outdoor, bring a chair, mask and a snack

Learn More

Watercolor for the Absolute Beginner 2

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

INSTRUCTOR: Kim Cesaretti, 10/18 - 11/29, 2021 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Mondays for 6 weeks; $90 members/$110 non-members Learn how to master the basics of watercolor painting. Students will learn how to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJcGU_0cFqWaMa00

Huddy Park In-Water Boat Show

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 39 E Water St, Toms River, NJ

The Huddy Park In-Water Boat Show is twice a year at beautiful downtown Toms River, NJ Huddy Park. This is a free Boat show with free boat rides.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tsm2g_0cFqWaMa00

2021 WASZP U.S. National Championship

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1464 Riviera Ave, Toms River, NJ

Results Click here to view the latest 2021 WASZP U.S. National Championship results . Shop Click here to purchase 2021 WASZP U.S. National Championship merchandise . Entry List 2021 WASZP U.S...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Government
City
Island Heights, NJ
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Shop Click
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Toms River Post

Toms River Post

Toms River, NJ
60
Followers
291
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toms River Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy