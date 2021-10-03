Live events on the horizon in Billings

(BILLINGS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Billings calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Billings:

Girls Night Out The Show at The Loft Dance Club (Billings, MT) Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 1123 1st Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Billings ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Vessels Of Honor – Sunday Morning Bible Study Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 3608 Custer Ave, Billings, MT

2 Tim 2:15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. NKJV 2 Tim 2:20 But in a great house there are not only...

Casey McLain at Last Chance Cider Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2203 Montana Avenue, Billings, MT 59101

Bone Dry Comedy Presents Casey McLain Live in Billings, MT

Tours Today Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 914 Division St, Billings, MT

Self-Paced Tours 2021 – October 1st to October 30th Pay at the door – reservations not required: Thursday – noon to 3pm Friday – noon to 3pm Saturday – noon to 3pm Sunday – noon to 3pm Monday –...

I2GL Week 4- The Two Most Important Strikes in HEMA Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 4313 Duck Creek Rd, Billings, MT

I2GL Week 4- The Two Most Important Strikes in HEMA Hosted By Yellowstone Sword Club. Event starts at Tue Oct 05 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Billings., Our next lesson of the series, Intro...