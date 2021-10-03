Santa Fe calendar: Coming events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SANTA FE, NM) Santa Fe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Santa Fe area:

Secrets to Successful Dating: How to Get the First Date

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 418 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

A Secrets to Successful Dating Series with different themes and movies every week.

Pet Blessing

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

We’d love for you to join us! Please invite your friends, family, and neighbors to come out for our pet blessing event on October 3rd @ the Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park! All animals/pets are welcomed...

Keep Santa Fe Beautiful's 18th Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 West Marcy Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Keep Santa Fe Beautiful & Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of New Mexico's 18th Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser

16th Annual Sequencing, Finishing, & Analysis in the Future (SFA²F) Meeting

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

16th annual “Sequencing, Finishing and Analysis in the Future” (SFA²F). To be held in person, Santa Fe, NM June 21-23, 2022

La Emi Fall Flamenco Season

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 750 N St Francis Dr, Santa Fe, NM

The Lodge at Santa Fe hosts the Fall Flamenco Series, featuring La Emi, in the Benitez Cabaret, September 16-October 10, 2021. Experience performances by New Mexico’s shining star of Flamenco: La...

ABOUT

With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

