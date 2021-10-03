CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem calendar: Coming events

Bethlehem News Flash
 6 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bethlehem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2op48a_0cFqWVtp00

Hunkajunk - Saturday October 16th, 2p - 6p

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Hunkajunk !!!! * Suggested $20 per person donation to the band. Every penny collected goes directly to them. * This is a BYOB event (NO glass please). * We ask that you bring a covered dish to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZ9kq_0cFqWVtp00

Paint-n-Pints at Five Maidens

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 327 Polk Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Come join us for some fall painting fun with Kathy's Creations and some of your favorite ciders!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wh05c_0cFqWVtp00

Triple Rail Turn at Wind Creek

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA

Triple Rail Turn heads up to Bethlehem! Mark your calendars! More info TBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZORFh_0cFqWVtp00

Watercolors w/ Don — The Art Establishment

Fountain Hill, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 945 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA

Watercolorist Don Williams, who specializes in portraits and landscapes, will share his passion, as well as some of the secret techniques he's picked up, as he teaches everything from color...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcPid_0cFqWVtp00

Community Hike with Reset Outdoors

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1099 Dodson Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015

Our community hikes are a safe space intended to foster a sense of community, while promoting time spent outdoors & self-care.

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

