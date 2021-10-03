Live events Abilene — what’s coming up
(ABILENE, TX) Abilene has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abilene:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 5125 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX
Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Tuscola, Texas, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Tuscola, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Abilene, TX 79601
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 1100 North Sixth, Abilene, TX 79601
Please join us for our annual fall dinner featuring HGTV's Dave & Jenny Marrs on Monday, October 18, 2021. Kirk Ca
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 352 Cypress St, Abilene, TX
Sponsored by THE LOCAL Special HALLOWEEN Film GET OUT - October 30 & 31 2017 | Horror/Thriller | 1 hour and 44 minutes | Rated R A young African-American visits his white girlfriend's parents for...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 1042 Loop 322, Abilene, TX
Learn how great shooters think, feel, and train.Rewire your shooting mechanics for maximum accuracy, develop a lightning-quick release, and discover the mindset and training required to become a...
