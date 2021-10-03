CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Live events Abilene — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(ABILENE, TX) Abilene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abilene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvPKZ_0cFqWU1600

Trunk or Treat at FCC

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5125 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Tuscola, Texas, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Tuscola, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qzkx8_0cFqWU1600

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PRHG_0cFqWU1600

House + Love = Home Fall Dinner featuring HGTV's Dave & Jenny Marrs - ABI

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1100 North Sixth, Abilene, TX 79601

Please join us for our annual fall dinner featuring HGTV's Dave & Jenny Marrs on Monday, October 18, 2021. Kirk Ca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wtuU_0cFqWU1600

Paramount Film Series: Get Out

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 352 Cypress St, Abilene, TX

Sponsored by THE LOCAL Special HALLOWEEN Film GET OUT - October 30 & 31 2017 | Horror/Thriller | 1 hour and 44 minutes | Rated R A young African-American visits his white girlfriend's parents for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHNkR_0cFqWU1600

Basketball Camp: Shooting College - Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center - 02/10/2021

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1042 Loop 322, Abilene, TX

Learn how great shooters think, feel, and train.Rewire your shooting mechanics for maximum accuracy, develop a lightning-quick release, and discover the mindset and training required to become a...

