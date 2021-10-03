CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington calendar: Events coming up

Bloomington Digest
Bloomington Digest
 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Live events are lining up on the Bloomington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJCwP_0cFqWSFe00

37th Annual Community Book Fair

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5700 W Airport Rd, Bloomington, IN 47403 Mailing Address: 5454, W Airport Rd, Bloomington, IN

We are so excited to announce that the 37th Annual Community Book Fair is back on, bigger and better than ever! Last year we had to cancel the Annual Book Fair due to the global pandemic but this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uJSy_0cFqWSFe00

Pure Barre Bonus Workout

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Address: 2894 East 3rd Street, Bloomington, IN 47401

Join us for our first Bonus Workout at Pure Barre!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Okhkc_0cFqWSFe00

Spinning Babies® Parent Class

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1001 S Henderson St, Bloomington, IN 47401

Learn about how your baby's position can impact labor and delivery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tfk1c_0cFqWSFe00

Cutters Girls Unite at IU Womens Soccer

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1606 N Fee Ln, Bloomington, IN

Join Cutters Soccer for a special event to empower and bring together strong females! Cutters girls will be getting special treatment at the IU Womens Soccer game vs. Michigan on Sunday October...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgOB2_0cFqWSFe00

Kristin Chenoweth

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1211 E 7th St, Bloomington, IN

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth brings a concert of her latest album, For the Girls. Best-known for originating the role of Wicked’s Glinda on Broadway, Kristin...

