What’s up Lake Charles: Local events calendar
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Charles:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 900 N Lakeshore Dr, Lake Charles, LA
Thank you for reading our first official blog for our CYPHACON MINI and CYPHACON 2022 event updates! This entry will be a bit longer than usual to try and give you our attendees the best...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 2526 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Krewe Des Ouvert D’esprit presents Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush Saturday October 16, 2021
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1165 E McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
Join us for Crying Eagle's Annual Oktoberfest We will be hosting a week long celebration of fun, food, games, and beer! Saturday will be our grand finale with games and beer galore. Events begin...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 3716 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA
Sunday Fun Day starts early at Rikenjaks on Ryan with our Zydeco Brunch featuring live music from Zydecane. Enjoy a delicous brunch menu starting at 11am and Zydecane starting at noon. Around...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1617 E McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
