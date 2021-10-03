CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

What's up Lake Charles: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Charles:

CYPHACON Mini & 2022!

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 900 N Lakeshore Dr, Lake Charles, LA

Thank you for reading our first official blog for our CYPHACON MINI and CYPHACON 2022 event updates! This entry will be a bit longer than usual to try and give you our attendees the best...

Krewe Des Ouvert D'Esprit Zydeco Debut Party

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 2526 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Krewe Des Ouvert D’esprit presents Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush Saturday October 16, 2021

Oktoberfest at Crying Eagle Brewing

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1165 E McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA

Join us for Crying Eagle's Annual Oktoberfest We will be hosting a week long celebration of fun, food, games, and beer! Saturday will be our grand finale with games and beer galore. Events begin...

Sunday Fun Day Zydeco Brunch at Rikenjaks on Ryan

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3716 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA

Sunday Fun Day starts early at Rikenjaks on Ryan with our Zydeco Brunch featuring live music from Zydecane. Enjoy a delicous brunch menu starting at 11am and Zydecane starting at noon. Around...

Livingway Fall Fest 2021

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1617 E McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA

Livingway Fall Fest 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Livingway Fall Fest 2021, join Facebook today.

