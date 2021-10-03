CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Coming soon: Yakima events

Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 6 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) Live events are coming to Yakima.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qy4SU_0cFqWJYL00

An Anne Schilperoort Classical Dinner Concert "Romancing the Tone"

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA

The Seasons is repeating a favorite concert rare, infrequently performed, treats, featuring the tonal blending of Melissa Shiel's shimmering voice with the warmth of Joseph Brooks's clarinet —...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HR2d_0cFqWJYL00

Tactical TERROR Opening Weekend

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 W Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA

This October Tactical Tag is bringing you an all new thrilling experience, TACTICAL TERROR. We will be converting our 3 story, 15,000 square foot building into zombie infested corridors with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7hkB_0cFqWJYL00

Days for Girls Workshop

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4105 Richey Rd, Yakima, WA

List of Days for Girls Yakima Team upcoming events. Workshops Events by Days for Girls Yakima Team. What if lack of Feminine hygiene kept you in your room for

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gBEV_0cFqWJYL00

Introduction to Improv

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 101 N 65th Ave, Yakima, WA

Founded in 2018 by Nicole and Matthew Trickey, the Yakima Improv Society is ready to resume spreading the love and having lots of fun! Join in the laughs as they teach different improv games...

Learn More

Hagen Double Feature — Daron Hagen

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA

The Seasons Performance Hall presents a Hagen double feature: Aaron Hirsch leas a live-to-film performance of Hagen's "Chaplin Symphony" and the opera film Orson Rehearsed is screened.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Wa List#Girls Yakima Team#Wa Founded#The Yakima Improv Society
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Yakima Post

Yakima Post

Yakima, WA
146
Followers
286
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy