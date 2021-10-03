Coming soon: Yakima events

(YAKIMA, WA) Live events are coming to Yakima.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:

An Anne Schilperoort Classical Dinner Concert "Romancing the Tone" Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA

The Seasons is repeating a favorite concert rare, infrequently performed, treats, featuring the tonal blending of Melissa Shiel's shimmering voice with the warmth of Joseph Brooks's clarinet —...

Tactical TERROR Opening Weekend Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 W Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA

This October Tactical Tag is bringing you an all new thrilling experience, TACTICAL TERROR. We will be converting our 3 story, 15,000 square foot building into zombie infested corridors with...

Days for Girls Workshop Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4105 Richey Rd, Yakima, WA

List of Days for Girls Yakima Team upcoming events. Workshops Events by Days for Girls Yakima Team. What if lack of Feminine hygiene kept you in your room for

Introduction to Improv Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 101 N 65th Ave, Yakima, WA

Founded in 2018 by Nicole and Matthew Trickey, the Yakima Improv Society is ready to resume spreading the love and having lots of fun! Join in the laughs as they teach different improv games...

Hagen Double Feature — Daron Hagen Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA

The Seasons Performance Hall presents a Hagen double feature: Aaron Hirsch leas a live-to-film performance of Hagen's "Chaplin Symphony" and the opera film Orson Rehearsed is screened.