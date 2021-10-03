Cumming events coming soon

(CUMMING, GA) Cumming is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cumming:

Books and Babies for Walkers Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Address: 5010 Post Rd, Cumming, GA

Books, song, movement, rhythm and rhyme for babies from birth until they start walking and their caregivers. Improve motor, sensory, and social skills during free play time.

PJs & Pumpkins — Warbington Farms Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 5555 Crow Rd, Cumming, GA

Join the Masks for some fun on the farm! The Masks will be here to pose for photos in the pumpkin patch and to meet and greet with the kids. Details: *Event is free with Fun Park admission which...

Mass in the Mountains Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

A faith-filled celebration for all families! Join us for this special weekend family event in the mountains with Mass and picnic at the beautiful Sawnee Mountain Preserve (Pavilion #3) in Cumming...

FY22 Child & Family Welfare Collaborative Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1120 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming, GA 30040

Work with partners to increase awareness, provide training, increase support and enhance services in order to reduce child abuse and neglect

LIVE MUSIC with Savannah Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 E Main St, Cumming, GA

LIVE MUSIC with Savannah at Cumming Cigars, 203 E Main St, Cumming, GA 30040, Cumming, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 07:00 pm