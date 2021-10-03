Joliet events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Joliet is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Joliet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hW5E_0cFqVxSG00

Cruise the Commons

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Veterans Pkwy, New Lenox, IL

The Village of New Lenox is excited to host Cruise the Commons again this summer! These cruise night events will offer residents and visitors the opportunity bring their cars, trucks, Jeeps, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXTYp_0cFqVxSG00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Joliet, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Joliet, IL 60431

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l85lj_0cFqVxSG00

Senior Coffee

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 Veterans Pkwy, New Lenox, IL

Seniors 55+ are invited to join us for coffee and treats upstairs in Adult and Teen Services. Chat with your peers, and learn about upcoming events at the library.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSwP4_0cFqVxSG00

Side Effects at Hickory Creek Brewing Co.

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1005 W Laraway Rd, New Lenox, IL

Side Effects at Hickory Creek Brewing Co. at Hickory Creek Brewing Company, 1005 W Laraway Rd, New Lenox, IL 60451, New Lenox, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUOhI_0cFqVxSG00

Rustic Vintage Fair

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 E Francis Rd, New Lenox, IL

Come shop over 150+ local vendors and crafters at the rustic vintage fair! Shopping begins at 9am. $2 entry fee, ample parking. Food vendors on site. Something for everyone!

Learn More

