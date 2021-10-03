What’s up Santa Maria: Local events calendar

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Santa Maria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Maria:

BERTIN Y SU CONDESA, ALEX RUIZ, JESUS CANDELA EN VIVO ! SANTA MARIA CALIFORNIA Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Sean & Paul at Foxen Winery Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 7600 Foxen Canyon Rd, Santa Maria, CA

Orcutt Farmers Market Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Open Tuesday's 10am-1pm, offering produce, vegetables, citrus, strawberries, local honey, fresh eggs, baked goods, jams & jellies.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

VIP Petcare at Farm Supply Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.