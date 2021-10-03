What’s up Santa Maria: Local events calendar
(SANTA MARIA, CA) Santa Maria has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Maria:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Get your tickets to see 'BERTIN Y SU CONDESA, ALEX RUIZ, JESUS CANDELA EN VIVO ! SANTA MARIA CALIFORNIA' on Saturday, October 2nd in Santa Maria, California | Tickeri.com
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 7600 Foxen Canyon Rd, Santa Maria, CA
Sean & Paul at Foxen Winery is on Facebook. To connect with Sean & Paul at Foxen Winery, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Open Tuesday's 10am-1pm, offering produce, vegetables, citrus, strawberries, local honey, fresh eggs, baked goods, jams & jellies.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Address: 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
