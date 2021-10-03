CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

What's up Santa Maria: Local events calendar

Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 6 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Santa Maria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Maria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSgNJ_0cFqVjLK00

BERTIN Y SU CONDESA, ALEX RUIZ, JESUS CANDELA EN VIVO ! SANTA MARIA CALIFORNIA

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Get your tickets to see 'BERTIN Y SU CONDESA, ALEX RUIZ, JESUS CANDELA EN VIVO ! SANTA MARIA CALIFORNIA' on Saturday, October 2nd in Santa Maria, California | Tickeri.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3np8EX_0cFqVjLK00

Sean & Paul at Foxen Winery

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 7600 Foxen Canyon Rd, Santa Maria, CA

Sean & Paul at Foxen Winery is on Facebook. To connect with Sean & Paul at Foxen Winery, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ah0Z_0cFqVjLK00

Orcutt Farmers Market

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Open Tuesday's 10am-1pm, offering produce, vegetables, citrus, strawberries, local honey, fresh eggs, baked goods, jams & jellies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4znZ_0cFqVjLK00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4Ad8_0cFqVjLK00

VIP Petcare at Farm Supply

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

