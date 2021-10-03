Conroe calendar: Events coming up

(CONROE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Conroe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Conroe area:

TTPOA 2021 SWAT Competition Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

TTPOA SWAT competition will be held at the Conroe/FBI training facility. I will be there Thursday, October 7 from 8 to 5 and Friday, October 8, from 8 to 4. I believe the public is invited to...

Texas Spirit School Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX

Texas Spirit School About this Event Join our free event north of Houston, Texas with Dr. Kevin Zadai for a special time of teaching and impartation in the presence of the Lord. Schedule Friday...

Battle of The Bags Corn Hole Tournament — Southern Star Brewing Co. Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3525 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX

Come join us for the Baggin’ & Braggin’ Cornhole Tournament hosted by Battle of the Bags ! Registration begins at 6 pm, bags fly at 7 pm!! Team Entry Fee: $20 Payout to the top 2 teams Food: Keep...

Kids Monster Mash- Trick or Treat Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1402 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX

This event is open for Ages 6+! We encourage you to personalize your painting with you choice of color palette and designs! Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park, and get settled in! If you...

Upper Room Sunday Nights Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 4308 W Davis St, Conroe, TX

Room: Youth Area - Rm. 200 (Upper Rm.), Youth Area - Rm. 201, Youth Area - Rm. 202, Youth Area - Rm. 203, Youth Area - Rm. 204, Youth Area - Rm. 205, Youth Area - Rm. 206, Youth Area - Rm. 207...