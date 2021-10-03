What’s up Victorville: Local events calendar

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Victorville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victorville area:

RIFLE - Range Specific Training Must be an AVGC Probationary Member Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS ONLY OPEN TO APPLE VALLEY GUN CLUB PROBATIONARY MEMBERS! YOU WILL BE TURNED AWAY IF YOU DO NOT BRING YOUR PROBATIONARY ID CARD

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Victorville, CA 92392

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

CPR, First Aid & Gunshot/Stabbing Trauma Care Class Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

In Person Classroom Training Class for Adult, Child and Infant CPR and 1st Aid according to The American Heart Association Standards

Community On Target Instructional Shooting Program for Men and Women Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

An introduction to the shooting sport for MEN and WOMEN

D.I.M.A. Conference 2021 (Friday Evening Service) Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 14380 Amargosa Road, Victorville, CA 92392

Destiny International Ministerial Alliance (DIMA) Pastor’s & Leader’s Conference 2021 & 22nd Year Church Anniversary Service