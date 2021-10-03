CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

What’s up Santa Barbara: Local events calendar

Santa Barbara Times
 6 days ago

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Barbara calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Barbara area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8zyf_0cFqV5Jd00

Dia De Los Muertos

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 323 East Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Dia De Los Muertos 2021 is back again! This Festival brings together Music, Legendary Artists, and Traditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OCP3_0cFqV5Jd00

LIVE Maria Bermudez Flamenco Show

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 10 El Paseo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

An exciting evening of LIVE Flamenco by the dancers of the Maria Bermudez Performing Arts Studio and Flamenco Santa Barbara Dance Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoXQ1_0cFqV5Jd00

VIP Petcare at Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 330 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnpMY_0cFqV5Jd00

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4rmR_0cFqV5Jd00

The Good Good Show

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 607 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The Good Good Show is a monthly stand up comedy show featuring some of the best comedians working today!

#Local Events#Dance#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#El Paseo#Event Rsvps
