Live events on the horizon in Cedar Rapids

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Cedar Rapids calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cedar Rapids:

Toxic Friday's Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 415 3rd Street Southeast, #001, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Located in the historic Sokol building, Taboo Night Club & Lounge offers a nightlife experience that is absolutely unforgettable!

Knitting Fixes Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1100 3rd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Learn how to fix those pesky mistakes as you are creating your masterpiece.

Red Hott Motley Crue Tribute Rocks Tailgators Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3969 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Red Hott Motley Crue Tribute Rocks Tailgators at OTIS' TAILGATORS SPORTS BAR, 3969 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, Cedar Rapids, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Oct...

Hallow-Queen's Brunch Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1100 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

We’ll put a spell on you! Join us at NewBo City Market in celebrating Halloween with a spooky show featuring four local queens!

Beginning Oil Painting with Julia Kulish Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1841 E Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Always wanted to try oil painting, but not sure where to start? This is the class for you! Plus, by taking this class you will be helping children have access to art and music, supporting our...