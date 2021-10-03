CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Live events on the horizon in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 6 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Cedar Rapids calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cedar Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGBnP_0cFqUtxZ00

Toxic Friday's

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 415 3rd Street Southeast, #001, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Located in the historic Sokol building, Taboo Night Club & Lounge offers a nightlife experience that is absolutely unforgettable!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eA35K_0cFqUtxZ00

Knitting Fixes

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1100 3rd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Learn how to fix those pesky mistakes as you are creating your masterpiece.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHz0N_0cFqUtxZ00

Red Hott Motley Crue Tribute Rocks Tailgators

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3969 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Red Hott Motley Crue Tribute Rocks Tailgators at OTIS' TAILGATORS SPORTS BAR, 3969 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, Cedar Rapids, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Oct...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bO8Uy_0cFqUtxZ00

Hallow-Queen's Brunch

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1100 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

We’ll put a spell on you! Join us at NewBo City Market in celebrating Halloween with a spooky show featuring four local queens!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPCa2_0cFqUtxZ00

Beginning Oil Painting with Julia Kulish

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1841 E Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Always wanted to try oil painting, but not sure where to start? This is the class for you! Plus, by taking this class you will be helping children have access to art and music, supporting our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#Art#Stand Up Comedy#Taboo Night Club Lounge#Otis#Tailgators Sports Bar#Center Point Rd Ne
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids, IA
68
Followers
292
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy