Coming soon: Killeen events

(KILLEEN, TX) Killeen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Killeen area:

Tarela UNPLUGGED Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 810 West Rancier Avenue Ste. #800, Killeen, TX 76541

LADIES! Tarela is coming to see us on Friday OCT. 8th @karibushishalounge to give us an exclusive, intimate UNPLUGGED SESSION

Temple (VISITOR) vs. Killeen HS Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 N 38th St, Killeen, TX

Welcome to Leo Buckley Stadium Killeen ISD Varsity Football VISITOR SIDE Presale Pricing: (ends at 5:00 PM on game night) General Admission Adult - $7.00 General Admission Child (6 & older) ...

Juan Villareal Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX

Juan Villareal performing live comedy on Saturday October 23 10:00 PM at Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen

Columbus Day Glow Foam Party Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 220 East Avenue D, Killeen, TX 76541

Come enjoy the outdoor foam party and if you don't want to you can sit inside and also enjoy the music and personable staff.

MIDNIGHT KISSES Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 220 East Avenue D, Killeen, TX 76541

Central Texas most exciting Caribbean all black affair is back for this 2nd annual event. DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED