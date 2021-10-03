Coming soon: Killeen events
(KILLEEN, TX) Killeen has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Killeen area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Address: 810 West Rancier Avenue Ste. #800, Killeen, TX 76541
LADIES! Tarela is coming to see us on Friday OCT. 8th @karibushishalounge to give us an exclusive, intimate UNPLUGGED SESSION
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 500 N 38th St, Killeen, TX
Welcome to Leo Buckley Stadium Killeen ISD Varsity Football VISITOR SIDE Presale Pricing: (ends at 5:00 PM on game night) General Admission Adult - $7.00 General Admission Child (6 & older) ...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX
Juan Villareal performing live comedy on Saturday October 23 10:00 PM at Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 220 East Avenue D, Killeen, TX 76541
Come enjoy the outdoor foam party and if you don't want to you can sit inside and also enjoy the music and personable staff.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Address: 220 East Avenue D, Killeen, TX 76541
Central Texas most exciting Caribbean all black affair is back for this 2nd annual event. DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED
