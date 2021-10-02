2309 Stanwood Dr, Goochland, VA 23063

Welcome to your own private rural oasis in beautiful Goochland county! A whole five acres awaits you, cleared and wooded area ready to become the quiet paradise you have dreamed of creating. This rare opportunity to own such a large property at a great price point includes fenced-in space and a one-story home perfect for easy living. This home boasts an open floor plan, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a brick foundation, and a back deck. You will find LVP floors flowing throughout the home, ceiling fans, a spacious primary suite, and a pull-down attic for plenty of extra storage space. Have the option of entertaining indoors or outdoors, or take your company down the road to the many nearby destinations such as Lickinghole Brewery, Byrd Cellars, Elk Island Winery, Rassawek Vineyards, and Leakes Mill Park. Only fifteen minutes to the local grocery store, restaurants, and adorable downtown area you can feel like you own your own retreat without sacrificing the convenience of proximity to fun locations and important necessities.