Visalia calendar: Events coming up

(VISALIA, CA) Visalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Visalia:

SAVE THE DATE - Journées de recrutement multi-métiers avec CAMAS Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 7 Impasse Nicéphore Niépce, 93290 Tremblay-en-France

SAVE THE DATE - Journées de recrutement multi-métiers avec CAMAS

Central Valley Showdown Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 6500 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277

Car show November 6th, Visalia Ca. We organized this to donate to Valleychildrens hospital, and Wounded Warrior Project. Come out have fun!

Field of Screams Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 26773 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA

For nine nights only! FIELD OF SCREAMS Children (ages 5-11) – $12 Adults (ages 12 and up) – $15 Military and Seniors- $10

Visalia's Night Out Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Please join the Visalia Police Department and other organizations from the City of Visalia for a night filled with demonstrations, carnival games, raffle prizes, pop-up food vendors and more! The...

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Visalia Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Visalia, CA 93277

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.