Saginaw calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(SAGINAW, MI) Live events are coming to Saginaw.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saginaw area:

Thunder Kiss '65 & Stupify! Rob Zombie/Disturbed tribute shows!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 Florence St, Saginaw, MI

Halloween weekend kicks off with a BANG! When Stupify returns to the Vault with their incredible Disturbed show and Thunder Kiss '65's ROB ZOMBIE show! And this is only the beginning as we have a...

Just Church'n

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 3121 Sheridan Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48601

JUST CHURCH'N -With- GOSPEL LEGENDS RONICA & THE BLAZING STARS SHAWN BROWN & DA BOYZ JOY QUARTET

The Subliminal Verses Midwest Tribute to Slipknot

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 110 Florence St, Saginaw, MI

Devils Night With Slipknot? We say hell yes! Get ready Tri-Cities!! You're Not Gonna Wanna Miss this Show! THE SUBLIMINAL VERSES DETROIT VOODOO SILVERSPORK SHADOW PEOPLE

Old Town Junction acoustic

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 Mackinaw St, Saginaw, MI

Old Town Junction acoustic at Saginaw Old Town Junction, 410 Mackinaw Street, Saginaw, MI 48602, Saginaw, United States on Wed Oct 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

Fall Information Night

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3560 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, MI

Fall Information Night at Valley Lutheran High School, Saginaw, United States on Thu Oct 07 2021 at 06:00 pm

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw Dispatch

ABOUT

With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

