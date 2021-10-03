What’s up Odessa: Local events calendar
(ODESSA, TX) Odessa is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 910 South Grant Avenue, Suite C, Odessa, TX 79761
Darkness to Light teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 500 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX
Come enjoy a Halloween Spooktacular featuring 432 CREW, KING VIBER and DJ DNA. Festivities include costume contest with cash and swag prizes and a rockin’ Trunk or Treat. (Ages 15+) 432 Crew...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 500 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX
Please help Odessa Arts welcome Las Nuevas Tamaleras with a special screening of The Good Balloon. Las Nuevas Tamaleras: The charming Christmas play has entertained audiences in San Antonio for 26...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 114 E 29th St, Odessa, TX
New Age Affair at Cactus House at Cactus House, 114 E. 29th, Odessa, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 07:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Lights on Fountain 2021 at 1335 E 6th St, Odessa, TX 79761-4734, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 05:00 pm to 09:00 pm
