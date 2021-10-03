CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

What’s up Odessa: Local events calendar

Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 6 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) Odessa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w697U_0cFqUcCS00

Darkness to Light Stewards of Children Training

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 910 South Grant Avenue, Suite C, Odessa, TX 79761

Darkness to Light teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8L15_0cFqUcCS00

432 Fright Night

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX

Come enjoy a Halloween Spooktacular featuring 432 CREW, KING VIBER and DJ DNA. Festivities include costume contest with cash and swag prizes and a rockin’ Trunk or Treat. (Ages 15+) 432 Crew...

Las Nuevas Tamaleras with special showing of The Good Balloon

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX

Please help Odessa Arts welcome Las Nuevas Tamaleras with a special screening of The Good Balloon. Las Nuevas Tamaleras: The charming Christmas play has entertained audiences in San Antonio for 26...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194xT5_0cFqUcCS00

New Age Affair at Cactus House

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 114 E 29th St, Odessa, TX

New Age Affair at Cactus House at Cactus House, 114 E. 29th, Odessa, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwvFJ_0cFqUcCS00

Lights on Fountain 2021

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Lights on Fountain 2021 at 1335 E 6th St, Odessa, TX 79761-4734, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 05:00 pm to 09:00 pm

IN THIS ARTICLE
Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

