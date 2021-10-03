CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Newark calendar: Events coming up

Newark Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoAwS_0cFqUaR000

Bark At The Moon With Special Guest Offensive

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Debut Of Bark At The Moon! The Ultimate Ozzy Tribute Experience. With Special Guest Offensive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJG7B_0cFqUaR000

Higher Ground

Bear, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701

Higher Ground is all about uplifting the consciousness of the community in an atmosphere that creates a vibe of connectivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9nrO_0cFqUaR000

Legzz & Conspiracy Theory

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Legzz (A Tribute To ZZ Top) & Conspiracy Theory ( A Rock Tribute Project)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMD7k_0cFqUaR000

Aunt Mary Pat's Mary Friggin' Christmas 2021

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 205 Executive Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Aunt Mary Pat brings her award-winning Holiday comedy show to Newark, DE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a56EA_0cFqUaR000

The Last Of The Duke Street Kings (The Premier Bruce Springsteen Tribute)

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Last Of The Duke Street Kings Canada's Premier Tribute To Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

