Newark calendar: Events coming up

(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

Bark At The Moon With Special Guest Offensive Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Debut Of Bark At The Moon! The Ultimate Ozzy Tribute Experience. With Special Guest Offensive

Higher Ground Bear, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701

Higher Ground is all about uplifting the consciousness of the community in an atmosphere that creates a vibe of connectivity.

Legzz & Conspiracy Theory Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Legzz (A Tribute To ZZ Top) & Conspiracy Theory ( A Rock Tribute Project)

Aunt Mary Pat's Mary Friggin' Christmas 2021 Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 205 Executive Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Aunt Mary Pat brings her award-winning Holiday comedy show to Newark, DE!

The Last Of The Duke Street Kings (The Premier Bruce Springsteen Tribute) Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Last Of The Duke Street Kings Canada's Premier Tribute To Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.