Newark calendar: Events coming up
(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702
The Debut Of Bark At The Moon! The Ultimate Ozzy Tribute Experience. With Special Guest Offensive
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701
Higher Ground is all about uplifting the consciousness of the community in an atmosphere that creates a vibe of connectivity.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702
Legzz (A Tribute To ZZ Top) & Conspiracy Theory ( A Rock Tribute Project)
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 205 Executive Drive, Newark, DE 19702
Aunt Mary Pat brings her award-winning Holiday comedy show to Newark, DE!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702
The Last Of The Duke Street Kings Canada's Premier Tribute To Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.
