Events on the Columbia calendar

(COLUMBIA, MO) Columbia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

Mizzou FedSoc and Mizzou ACS Present: SCOTUS Term Preview Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: Hulston Hall, Columbia, MO 65201

Please join the MU FedSoc and MU ACS as we discuss the important judicial decisions before the Supreme Court in their upcoming term.

JBF Columbia Fall 2021 Sale General Admission Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4251 Philips Farm Rd., Free Parking!, Columbia, MO 65201

Join us at JBF to get everything you need for your kids! 20,000 square feet of deals!

T.G.I.F FRIDAYS Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 1025 East Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

T.G.I.F FRIDAYS COLLEGE NIGHT (TICKETS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO ENTER) YOU CAN PAY AT THE DOOR