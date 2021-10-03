Events on the Columbia calendar
(COLUMBIA, MO) Columbia is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: Hulston Hall, Columbia, MO 65201
Please join the MU FedSoc and MU ACS as we discuss the important judicial decisions before the Supreme Court in their upcoming term.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 4251 Philips Farm Rd., Free Parking!, Columbia, MO 65201
Join us at JBF to get everything you need for your kids! 20,000 square feet of deals!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 1025 East Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201
T.G.I.F FRIDAYS COLLEGE NIGHT (TICKETS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO ENTER) YOU CAN PAY AT THE DOOR
