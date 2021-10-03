Beaumont events calendar

(BEAUMONT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Beaumont calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaumont:

HERPS Reptile Expo Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX

Join us October 2nd and 3rd for the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show at Ford Park Exhibit Hall in Beaumont, TX! Nearly 200 tables will be full of reptiles, amphibians, small mammals, feeders and...

Gift of Life 5K Monster Dash Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX

Gift of Life 5K Monster Dash on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Beaumont Civic Center.

Fall 2021 Alumni Community Service Event Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3845 S M L King Jr Pkwy, Beaumont, TX

Lamar University Alumni are invited to join us to volunteer at the Southeast Texas Food Bank on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 8:30am-12:00pm. Advanced registration is required by Monday, October...

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics (Culpeper) Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7546 Erie St, Beaumont, TX

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting. About this event Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics...

Ladies Night Out ~ Round Leopard Hi Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us for our Round Leopard Hi workshop! Each round will be hand-painted and each piece can be customized to go with your home color palette. Choose from a variety of paint and wood stain colors...