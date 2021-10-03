CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events coming up in Melbourne

Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 6 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) Melbourne is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Melbourne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMo5y_0cFqUWqy00

Melbourne Mgmt. Club presents our Halloween event "Scare in the Square"

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1453 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901

"Scare in the Square" (don't let the title fool you; no real goblins in attendance)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQJgc_0cFqUWqy00

Indian River Lagoon Day

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 2210 Front Street, Melbourne, FL 32901

Indian River Lagoon Day 2021! Come out for a FREE family fun day! Games, music, food trucks, environmental exhibitors, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWJKF_0cFqUWqy00

Oasis of Melbourne Illustrious Potentate & Illustrious Commandress Ball

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 Rialto Place, Melbourne, FL 32901

Oasis of Melbourne FL Joint Charity Ball for Osiris Temple No 67 & Osiris Court No 70 AEAONMS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjA1M_0cFqUWqy00

Hallows Eve Metalfest

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:55 PM

Address: 701 South Apollo Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901

Metal, beer and costumes. Featuring The 500 Block, Ashes Of Elysium, Fleshweld and Fabricate.

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
ABOUT

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

