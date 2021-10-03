Live events coming up in Melbourne
(MELBOURNE, FL) Melbourne is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Melbourne area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1453 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901
"Scare in the Square" (don't let the title fool you; no real goblins in attendance)
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 2210 Front Street, Melbourne, FL 32901
Indian River Lagoon Day 2021! Come out for a FREE family fun day! Games, music, food trucks, environmental exhibitors, and more!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 200 Rialto Place, Melbourne, FL 32901
Oasis of Melbourne FL Joint Charity Ball for Osiris Temple No 67 & Osiris Court No 70 AEAONMS
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:55 PM
Address: 701 South Apollo Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901
Metal, beer and costumes. Featuring The 500 Block, Ashes Of Elysium, Fleshweld and Fabricate.
Comments / 0