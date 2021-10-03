Coming soon: Yuma events

(YUMA, AZ) Live events are coming to Yuma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

Save the Boobies 12 Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 2550 Gila Ridge Rd, Yuma, AZ

Save the Boobies 12 at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson, 2550 E Gila Ridge Rd, Yuma, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 am

Explore Our Community-Police station Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1500 South 1st Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364

Bring your little ones out for a chance to tour our local police department. First of our Explore Our Community Homeschool Field Trips.

Fall Designs, succulents, and more!! Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2855 S 8th Ave, Yuma, AZ

Sale first weekend of the month. Lots of home decor & gifts! I will have new Fall designs available as well!!

Halloween Trunk or Treat at the Y Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1917 W 32nd St, Yuma, AZ

This event is Free & Open to the public. Reserve your Trunk or Treat spaces today @ no cost for 2021. Prizes for the best decorated vehicles/vendor booths.

Vintage Lighted Ceramic Trees, Cactus, & more! Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

The workshop includes pottery, light kit, glaze & firing in our kiln. These pieces will be available for pickup 7 to 10 days after the workshop. Pick your lighted ceramic piece from sizes below...