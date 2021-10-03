Live events on the horizon in Las Cruces

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Las Cruces has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Las Cruces area:

Basic ECG course (Oct 5) Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 3948 E Lohman Ave #1, Las Cruces, NM

Basic ECG About this Event Free Basic ECG course for MountainView employees only. Accredited course for 3.5 Nursing CEs. Come learn or refresh your skills on identifying the basic heart rhythms...

Dwight Goetz LIVE #EMJazzBluesFest Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1800 Avenida de Mesilla # B, Las Cruces, NM

Dwight Goetz LIVE #EMJazzBluesFest at Salud de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 am to 02:00 pm

Cruces Clipper Comp 3 Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 680 East University Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Hairshow/tradeshow. Live Hair competition. Vendors will be selling various hair products, tools, & apparel. Great industry networking

Build My Future Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2355 Nevada Ave, Las Cruces, NM

The LCHBA Build My Future event has partnered with the Las Cruces Public Schools to give local high school students the opportunity to have a day to work in the Construction Industry through an...

DACC Grand Fiesta Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces, NM

