CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Live events on the horizon in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 6 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Las Cruces has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Las Cruces area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PchE_0cFqUTCn00

Basic ECG course (Oct 5)

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 3948 E Lohman Ave #1, Las Cruces, NM

Basic ECG About this Event Free Basic ECG course for MountainView employees only. Accredited course for 3.5 Nursing CEs. Come learn or refresh your skills on identifying the basic heart rhythms...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5uWz_0cFqUTCn00

Dwight Goetz LIVE #EMJazzBluesFest

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1800 Avenida de Mesilla # B, Las Cruces, NM

Dwight Goetz LIVE #EMJazzBluesFest at Salud de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 am to 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3qCW_0cFqUTCn00

Cruces Clipper Comp 3

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 680 East University Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Hairshow/tradeshow. Live Hair competition. Vendors will be selling various hair products, tools, & apparel. Great industry networking

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQvtD_0cFqUTCn00

Build My Future

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2355 Nevada Ave, Las Cruces, NM

The LCHBA Build My Future event has partnered with the Las Cruces Public Schools to give local high school students the opportunity to have a day to work in the Construction Industry through an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UldmL_0cFqUTCn00

DACC Grand Fiesta

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces, NM

to help celebrate Hispanic heritage month with DACC You may also like the following events from Ballet Folklorico Corazon de Las Cruces

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
169
Followers
278
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy