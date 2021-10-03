CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springfield:

Springfield Museums, Class

Springfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 21 Edwards St, Springfield, MA

« All Events Springfield Museums, Class September 18 @ 10:00 am

Intro to Gel Plate Printing

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 168 Worthington Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Learn all about gel plate printing to create colorful prints and stationary products!

Women in Business Networking Happy Hour

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Are you a woman interested in connecting and building relationships with other women in business? Join us every week!

Saturday Belly Dance Classes & Women's Circle (Western Mass)

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Join multi-award-winning women's advocate and entrepreneur for an afternoon of encouragement, joy, belly-dance and a boost of confidence.

First Generation Wealth Builders Retreat

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

An award-winning generational wealth building starter program for new and seasoned minority professionals, entrepreneurs & business owners.

