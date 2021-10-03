Springfield calendar: What's coming up
(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springfield:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 21 Edwards St, Springfield, MA
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 168 Worthington Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Learn all about gel plate printing to create colorful prints and stationary products!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Are you a woman interested in connecting and building relationships with other women in business? Join us every week!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Join multi-award-winning women's advocate and entrepreneur for an afternoon of encouragement, joy, belly-dance and a boost of confidence.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103
An award-winning generational wealth building starter program for new and seasoned minority professionals, entrepreneurs & business owners.
