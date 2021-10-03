What’s up Tyler: Local events calendar
(TYLER, TX) Tyler is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tyler:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 3502 South Broadway Avenue, #407, Tyler, TX 75701
Ever used Redken color lines & confused cause there’s so many options?! Come learn all the basics behind the Redken lines & advanced advice
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 419 West Southwest Loop 323, #400, Tyler, TX 75701
Integrative Health Matters is hosting free yoga classes every other Tuesday!
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM
Address: 2120 Old Omen Road, Tyler, TX 75701
We are excited to see you at the Refresh22 Women's Conference! We are expecting a revelation of Truth as we gather in His Presence.
Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701
Expectant mothers learn about all aspects of breastfeeding, and also the benefits for their babies, as well as themselves.
