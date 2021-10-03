What’s up Tyler: Local events calendar

(TYLER, TX) Tyler is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tyler:

Tayler Made Hair X RDA: Color Genius Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3502 South Broadway Avenue, #407, Tyler, TX 75701

Ever used Redken color lines & confused cause there’s so many options?! Come learn all the basics behind the Redken lines & advanced advice

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Free Yoga Class! Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 419 West Southwest Loop 323, #400, Tyler, TX 75701

Integrative Health Matters is hosting free yoga classes every other Tuesday!

Refresh22 Women's Conference Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 2120 Old Omen Road, Tyler, TX 75701

We are excited to see you at the Refresh22 Women's Conference! We are expecting a revelation of Truth as we gather in His Presence.

Breastfeeding Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

Expectant mothers learn about all aspects of breastfeeding, and also the benefits for their babies, as well as themselves.