CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

What’s up Tyler: Local events calendar

Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 6 days ago

(TYLER, TX) Tyler is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tyler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPC6l_0cFqURRL00

Tayler Made Hair X RDA: Color Genius

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3502 South Broadway Avenue, #407, Tyler, TX 75701

Ever used Redken color lines & confused cause there’s so many options?! Come learn all the basics behind the Redken lines & advanced advice

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2Nmm_0cFqURRL00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTfap_0cFqURRL00

Free Yoga Class!

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 419 West Southwest Loop 323, #400, Tyler, TX 75701

Integrative Health Matters is hosting free yoga classes every other Tuesday!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCMvc_0cFqURRL00

Refresh22 Women's Conference

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 2120 Old Omen Road, Tyler, TX 75701

We are excited to see you at the Refresh22 Women's Conference! We are expecting a revelation of Truth as we gather in His Presence.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xyf7O_0cFqURRL00

Breastfeeding

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

Expectant mothers learn about all aspects of breastfeeding, and also the benefits for their babies, as well as themselves.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Speed Dating#Redken Color Lines
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
111
Followers
290
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy