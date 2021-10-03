CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Events on the Mckinney calendar

 6 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mckinney calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckinney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXJHe_0cFqUQYc00

Welcome to McKinney Workshop-November

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 North Tennessee Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Join other newcomers to our city as you learn all about city services and how you can engage in your neighborhood and the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlbdA_0cFqUQYc00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 3241 S. Custer Rd., McKinney, TX 75070

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MY2J9_0cFqUQYc00

Collin County Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride 2021

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 3850 N Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071

Enjoy an escorted ride from Freedom Powersports McKinney, through Collin County, ending at VFW Post 2150, 1710 N Church St, McKinney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyRzu_0cFqUQYc00

Drug Free McKinney Community Networking Meeting

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 East Hunt Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Join us on Friday, October 22nd, at Noon for our quarterly networking luncheon with a special guest speaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R1vZ_0cFqUQYc00

Wild West Wine Walk McKinney

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Historic Downtown McKinney, McKinney, TX 75069

Sip n shop Downtown McKinney wearing your best western chic attire at the Wild West Wine Walk! Boots, buckles, and bling encouraged!

