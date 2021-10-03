South Bend calendar: Events coming up

(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around South Bend:

10/30/21 - General Parking - Notre Dame vs North Carolina Football Game South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

10/30/21 - General Parking - Notre Dame vs North Carolina Football Game Hosted By Tailgater Concierge. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 07:00 am and happening at South Bend., 10/30/2021 Notre...

All STAR COMEDY JAM South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, South Bend, IN 46601

A night of great comedy with 5 super talented comedians!

VEDO LIVE WSMK 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY BOO FEST OCT 30th CENTURY CENTER South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

WSMK 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT FEAT.VEDO LIVE OCT 30th CENTURY CENTER THE BOO FEST! TICKETS $60 VIP $150 With UNLIMITED DRINKS

100th Anniversary Celebration South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 51690 N Ironwood Rd, South Bend, IN

Join us as we celebrate 100 years of ministry at South Bend First Nazarene. This Worship Celebration begins at 10:15am with special music from each decade of our past 100 years as well as a...

Michiana VegFest 2020 Postponed to 2022 South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

Our FREE festival welcomes everyone in our community. Let's celebrate a plant-based lifestyle for health, compassion and the environment!