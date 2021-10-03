CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

South Bend calendar: Events coming up

South Bend Digest
South Bend Digest
 6 days ago

(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around South Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o67MT_0cFqUPft00

10/30/21 - General Parking - Notre Dame vs North Carolina Football Game

South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

10/30/21 - General Parking - Notre Dame vs North Carolina Football Game Hosted By Tailgater Concierge. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 07:00 am and happening at South Bend., 10/30/2021 Notre...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eIfn_0cFqUPft00

All STAR COMEDY JAM

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, South Bend, IN 46601

A night of great comedy with 5 super talented comedians!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buhnc_0cFqUPft00

VEDO LIVE WSMK 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY BOO FEST OCT 30th CENTURY CENTER

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

WSMK 30th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT FEAT.VEDO LIVE OCT 30th CENTURY CENTER THE BOO FEST! TICKETS $60 VIP $150 With UNLIMITED DRINKS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBV8i_0cFqUPft00

100th Anniversary Celebration

South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 51690 N Ironwood Rd, South Bend, IN

Join us as we celebrate 100 years of ministry at South Bend First Nazarene. This Worship Celebration begins at 10:15am with special music from each decade of our past 100 years as well as a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l39yW_0cFqUPft00

Michiana VegFest 2020 Postponed to 2022

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

Our FREE festival welcomes everyone in our community. Let's celebrate a plant-based lifestyle for health, compassion and the environment!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
South Bend Digest

South Bend Digest

South Bend, IN
167
Followers
288
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy