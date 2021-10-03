CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Lafayette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRwex_0cFqUO2O00

November Book du Mois: The Final Girls Support Group

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

A fast-paced, thrilling horror novel that follows a group of heroines to die for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whOCl_0cFqUO2O00

Hunter DeBlanc's Janky Piano Show

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

It's Hunter's world, we're just living in it....bring your sense of humor & love of music for this fun show that's part gameshow part piano!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o9La_0cFqUO2O00

3P Presents : Kaution The official Homecoming AfterParty

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 113 W. Grant st., Lafayette, LA 70501

This is the official UL Homecoming AfterParty!!!!! Early arrival is highly recommended!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146p1e_0cFqUO2O00

3P Ent presents: Make You SCREAM HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 945 East Simcoe Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

3P Ent x Dj Eazy present: Make You Scream the homecoming Finale! Costumes highly recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNZrn_0cFqUO2O00

Cracker Jackson

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

The name Cracker Jackson is relatively new to the Gulf South music scene, but this trio is definitely not new to live performances!

