Lafayette calendar: Events coming up
(LAFAYETTE, LA) Lafayette is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM
Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501
A fast-paced, thrilling horror novel that follows a group of heroines to die for
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501
It's Hunter's world, we're just living in it....bring your sense of humor & love of music for this fun show that's part gameshow part piano!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 113 W. Grant st., Lafayette, LA 70501
This is the official UL Homecoming AfterParty!!!!! Early arrival is highly recommended!!!!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 945 East Simcoe Street, Lafayette, LA 70501
3P Ent x Dj Eazy present: Make You Scream the homecoming Finale! Costumes highly recommended
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501
The name Cracker Jackson is relatively new to the Gulf South music scene, but this trio is definitely not new to live performances!
