Waco, TX

Live events on the horizon in Waco

Waco Today
Waco Today
 6 days ago

(WACO, TX) Waco is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Waco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SaYW_0cFqUN9f00

Mack Abernathy

Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 10207 China Spring Rd, Waco, TX

Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZaaY_0cFqUN9f00

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Waco

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Waco, TX 76702

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k06BO_0cFqUN9f00

2021 Waco Scholastic Fall Chess Exposition

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Washington Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

An innovative scholastic chess tournament in picturesque Waco for students of all grades and abilities, wherever they may reside. G/30;d5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18P8lS_0cFqUN9f00

Prayer Group

Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 702 N 18th St, Waco, TX

Prayer Groups meets at The Stephenson home every Monday except the first Monday of the month. First Monday of the month the Prayer Group meets at The Pollard home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcnfR_0cFqUN9f00

Spanish Guitar at Texas Fine Artists' Show

Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Washington Ave, Waco, TX

I will be performing in the hallway adjacent to the McLennan Hall (Freedom Fountain side) in the Waco Convention Center as accompaniment to Monica Shannon's Texas Fine Artists' exhibition! Please...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waco Today

Waco Today

Waco, TX
With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

