CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Coming soon: Clarksville events

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 6 days ago

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Clarksville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lsOl_0cFqUMGw00

Dueling Pianos Season 4: October 22nd

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Join the piano men on stage & over 300 people singing, dancing, and clapping along to your favorite songs and requests!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sq3da_0cFqUMGw00

CHCA's Vision Dinner

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

Celebrating the Foundation and Future of Chapel Hill Christian Academy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noIGR_0cFqUMGw00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at TENNESSEE VALLEY

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2088 Lowes Drive, #H, Clarksville, TN 37040

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRBcV_0cFqUMGw00

Love Remembered Walk

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

A walk to celebrate and honor those gone too soon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOURK_0cFqUMGw00

Paint 'n Puff / Tickets @ DBOGallery.square.site

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040

Tickets at - dbogallery.square.site

Learn More

Comments / 2

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Chapel Hill, TN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Apr
Clarksville Updates

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville, TN
242
Followers
288
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy