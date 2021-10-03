Coming soon: Clarksville events

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Clarksville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksville:

Dueling Pianos Season 4: October 22nd Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Join the piano men on stage & over 300 people singing, dancing, and clapping along to your favorite songs and requests!

CHCA's Vision Dinner Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

Celebrating the Foundation and Future of Chapel Hill Christian Academy

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at TENNESSEE VALLEY Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2088 Lowes Drive, #H, Clarksville, TN 37040

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Love Remembered Walk Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

A walk to celebrate and honor those gone too soon.

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040

Tickets at - dbogallery.square.site