Pueblo, CO

What’s up Pueblo: Local events calendar

Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 6 days ago

(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pueblo:

Pueblo Business Women Oktoberfest

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 320 Central Main St, Pueblo, CO

Kick off fall right - join us for German food, music, 50 local small businesses, prizes and more! Free admission & open to the public. Come support Pueblo small businesses.

Colorado Taproom

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 27050 E US Hwy 50, Pueblo, CO

Come hang with me at the Colorado Taproom!!! Good food and good times!!!! You may also like the following

"FEAR NOT" We are turning Halloween up side down!

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

WE’RE TURNING HALLOWEEN UPSIDE DOWN! JOIN US FOR A NIGHT OF FEAR NOT! COSTUME CONTEST, GAMES, FOOD & FUN! Sunday, October 31st. 5pm-7pm At The Salvation Army Gym, 401 S. Prairie Pueblo, Colorado A...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pueblo, CO 81001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

The Buffalo Bar

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 414 W Northern Ave, Pueblo, CO

Come hang out with me Friday night at The Buffalo Bar!!

