What’s up Pueblo: Local events calendar
(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pueblo:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 320 Central Main St, Pueblo, CO
Kick off fall right - join us for German food, music, 50 local small businesses, prizes and more! Free admission & open to the public. Come support Pueblo small businesses.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 27050 E US Hwy 50, Pueblo, CO
Come hang with me at the Colorado Taproom!!! Good food and good times!!!! You may also like the following
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
WE’RE TURNING HALLOWEEN UPSIDE DOWN! JOIN US FOR A NIGHT OF FEAR NOT! COSTUME CONTEST, GAMES, FOOD & FUN! Sunday, October 31st. 5pm-7pm At The Salvation Army Gym, 401 S. Prairie Pueblo, Colorado A...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Pueblo, CO 81001
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 414 W Northern Ave, Pueblo, CO
Come hang out with me Friday night at The Buffalo Bar!!
Comments / 0