Fredericksburg, VA

Live events coming up in Fredericksburg

 6 days ago

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Fredericksburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fredericksburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpOXS_0cFqUKVU00

Mom Prom à Paris

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 1119 Hanover St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Fredericksburg's Mom Prom will feature cocktails, a signature drink, hors d'oeuvres, live entertainment, and a whole lot of dancing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vmca_0cFqUKVU00

October 3rd Sunday Worship Experience

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2801 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Every First Sunday we gather for an in-person Growth Church worship experience...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4uRO_0cFqUKVU00

Bombazo!

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 907 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

To close our series of events, we will have a bombazo at the Market Square this Sunday with Ausuba & Melanie Maldonado!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TS3Tu_0cFqUKVU00

16th Annual Alpaca Spectacular: Sue Ives Memorial Expo + Fall Derby

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

The Alpaca Spectacular is a family-friendly weekend filled with more alpacas than you can count.

#Live Events#Growth Church#Ausuba#Sun Nov 11
