Ann Arbor, MI

What’s up Ann Arbor: Local events calendar

Ann Arbor News Watch
 6 days ago

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Ann Arbor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ann Arbor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1jsd_0cFqUJcl00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2224 South Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqiN2_0cFqUJcl00

Back to School Event: Film Photography Presentation and Q&A (Students Only)

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2275 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

If you're a student and need help picking a film camera, choosing film and/or starting your own dark room, this is the presentation for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXkfH_0cFqUJcl00

Spooktacular Sales Event; Black Friday is Freaky Early!

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2275 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Why wait for Black Friday when we'll have the inside scoop on sales this Halloween weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoMF4_0cFqUJcl00

Thinkful Webinar | Build a Web App with JavaScript & jQuery

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: Online, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

JavaScript is the language of the browser. In this free webinar, you'll learn key jQuery concepts like manipulating the DOM and using event listeners to update your app in real-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZlp5_0cFqUJcl00

Unlocking the Mystery of Selective Mutism Workshop and Webinar!

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2900 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Dr. Aimee Kotrba presents an interactive, engaging workshop on Selective Mutism, a childhood anxiety disorder.

#Local Events#Live Events#Anxiety Disorder#Sun Oct 10#Dom
Ann Arbor, MI
ABOUT

With Ann Arbor News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

