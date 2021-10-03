What’s up Ann Arbor: Local events calendar
(ANN ARBOR, MI) Ann Arbor is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ann Arbor:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 2224 South Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 2275 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
If you're a student and need help picking a film camera, choosing film and/or starting your own dark room, this is the presentation for you!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 2275 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Why wait for Black Friday when we'll have the inside scoop on sales this Halloween weekend!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: Online, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
JavaScript is the language of the browser. In this free webinar, you'll learn key jQuery concepts like manipulating the DOM and using event listeners to update your app in real-time.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 2900 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Dr. Aimee Kotrba presents an interactive, engaging workshop on Selective Mutism, a childhood anxiety disorder.
