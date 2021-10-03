Murfreesboro events calendar

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Live events are coming to Murfreesboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murfreesboro:

Sundays at The Gentle Barn – Tennessee Christiana, TN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 9295 Christiana Fosterville Rd, Christiana, TN

Come hug the cows, give the pig's tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Visit Us On Sunday! The Gentle Barn - Tennessee is located approximately 40 miles...

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 521 Mercury Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The "Only Jesus" Women's Conference is a refreshing and reviving one day retreat for the sick, saints, sufferers and survivors in Christ.

CLASSIC CAR DAY at Big Creek Winery Tasting Room Christiana, TN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7027 Main St, Christiana, TN

Come check out cool cars. Drive your cool car. Come support local business. Taste wine. Grab something to eat from The Table of Cuba Food Truck, Vendors and lots more!

Sisters Wade Revival Christmas Concert Murfreesboro, TN

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 North Walnut Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Sisters Wade Revival and the HipWaders perform some of their favorite Christmas songs and debut some new music too!

2021 Cookin' To Build Murfreesboro, TN

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Address: 1 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

14th Annual Cookin' To Build: All you can eat chili, soup and gumbo, plus deserts and entertainment, AND a hand-painted bowl to keep!